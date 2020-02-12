Global Automotive Chassis System Market Forecast to 2025 Insights Shared in Detailed Report

Bigmarketresearch.com Adds a New Automotive Chassis System Market by Component (Tie-Rods, Stabilizer Links, Suspension Ball Joints, Cross-Axis Joints, Control Arms, and Knuckles & Hubs ), Chassis System (Front Axle, Rear Axle, Corner Modules, and Active Kinematics Control ), and Vehicle type (Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Construction Equipment Vehicles, Defense Vehicles, and Farm Tractors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025 spreading across 328 pages with table and figures in it.

Automotive chassis system is an internal framework on which the body of vehicle is mounted. Chassis systems typically consist of brakes, engine, suspension, steering system, and wheel mounted on the frame and is responsible for proper control of the automobile. Automobile manufacturers make changes in chassis systems according to applications such as sports, military, commercial use, and others.

The automotive chassis system market has witnessed significant growth over the years, due to increasing production of automobiles across all segments of vehicles and rising innovations and progress of automobile industry.

The global automotive chassis system market is segmented into component, chassis systems, vehicle, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into tie-rods, stabilizer links, suspension ball joints, cross-axis joints, control arms, and knuckles & hubs. Based on system, the market is classified into front axles, rear axles, corner modules, and active kinematics control. Based on vehicle, the market is categorized into cars, light commercial vehicles, intermediate commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, construction equipment, off-road vehicles, defense vehicles, and farm tractors. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the automotive chassis system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Magna International Inc., Benteler International AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Mobis, and Gestamp.

