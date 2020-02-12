Global Automotive Interiors Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The global automotive interiors market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies creates opportunities within the automotive industry.

Automotive interiors include interior components of the cabin/body of vehicles such as headliners, cockpit modules, door panels, automotive seats, flooring, vehicle acoustics, and others. Based on parameter, the market is segmented into component type, vehicle type, and region.

Need for fuel efficiency, technological advancement & growth in demand for luxurious vehicles, and focus on well-being of drivers boost the growth of the global automotive interiors market. However, growth in trade war, high automotive import tariffs, and rise in raw material prices restrict the market growth. Moreover, the untapped developing markets in Asia and Africa and advancement in vehicle infotainment system create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Automotive interiors key market segments by component Cockpit Module (Infotainment System, Instrument Cluster, Telematics and Others), Flooring, Door Panel, Automotive Seat, Interior Lighting and other. Also, by vehicle type the study covers Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.

The key players operating in the automotive interior market are Adient, Calsonic Kansei Corp., Faurecia Interior System, Grupo Antolin, Hyundai Mobis Company, IAC Group, Lear Corporation, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors.

