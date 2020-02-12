Global Bag Filter Market 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

The latest report on “Bag Filter Market (Type – Pulse Jet, Reverse Air, and Shaker; Media – Woven, Pleated, and Nonwoven; Fluid – Air, and Liquid; End-users – Chemical & Petrochemical, Food Processing, Mineral, Cement, Automotive, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” the global bag filter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The world is paying more and more attention to the environment with the development of economic, companies and factories. A bag filter assists the commercial industries to keep a check on air pollution by separating the gas-solid mixture through the filtration process and trapping the air pollutants. A bag filter can filter large volumes of high viscosity liquids and gases. The separation of the particles normally takes place on the internal surface of the filter or can also take place on the external surface depending upon the industrial application.

Increasing awareness of workplace safety & security coupled with increasingly stringent government regulations is the major driving factor of the bag filter market. The demand for bag filters is expected to rise due to the increasing end-user industries such as food & beverages, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and healthcare, among other end-user industries. Furthermore, the growing cement and mining industry is expected to fuel market growth.

Increased environmental regulations, such as National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP), are forcing cement producers to comply with strict measures for emissions control. Bag filters cannot be used with gases having high moisture content and require dry compressed air for their working that restrains the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments to improve air quality in the industries is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

North America Dominates the Global Bag Filter Market

Geographically, North America dominates the global bag filter market due to stringent environmental laws about the environment and safety. The United States is one of the top polluters in the North American region. Further, countries such as the United States and Canada are among the top global polluters of particulate emissions as well as there are stringent penalties and emission rules for highly polluting industries such as cement and power that is drives the bag filter market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global bag filter market covers segments such as type, media, fluid, and end-users. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include pulse jet, reverse air, and shaker. On the basis of media, the sub-markets include woven, pleated, and nonwoven. On the basis of fluid, the sub-markets include air and liquid. On the basis of end-users, the sub-markets include chemical & petrochemical, food processing, mineral, cement, automotive, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Thermax Ltd., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System, Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., Pall Corporation, BWF Envirotec, Shanghai Filterbag Factory Co., Ltd., GE Appliances, Eaton Corporation Plc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Rosedale Products Inc., and other companies.

