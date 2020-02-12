Global Beverages Processing Equipment Market to Witness Stellar Revenue Growth Across Top Regional Pockets

Beverages play an essential role in human culture to satisfy thirst. Beverages are the drinks other than water prepared for human consumption. Though drinking water is important to health, there are the variety of beverages developed by manufacturers to provide essential nutrients required by the body and to compensate with the dehydration. With the continuous change in lifestyle and growing busy schedule, manufacturers are prefacing ready to drink beverages as a dietary supplement. Moreover need, they are focussed on developing processed drinks that are nutritious and can manage energy balance.

Beverages processing equipment help to transform the raw fruits or vegetables ingredients into drinks. Beverages processing line is featured as multiple sections such as sugar syrup preparation, blending, fermentation, prepared beverage storage, filling beverages into bottles, and pasteurizer. Alcoholic beverage process is of two types based on their mode of preparation, fermented and distilled beverages. Liqueurs are mainly prepared by extracts of nuts, fruits, and other food products or by blending juices.

Beverages Processing Equipment Market:Drivers and Restraints

Beverages processing equipment market is witnessing maximum growth owing to rising demand for fortified drinks, growing consumer preference for low calories beverages, increasing per capita spending of the populace in developing countries, and growing concern for health safety. Moreover, expanding demand for hygienically processed & packaged beverages, equipment up gradation for lean time management, advanced technologies usage to enhance productivity & product efficacy and growing emphasis on beverages quality are some of the other factors that can boost the revenue growth of beverages processing equipment market in the near future. However, complex production process, products related safety standards, and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of beverage processing equipment market in near future.

Beverages Processing Equipment Market:Segmentation

The beverages processing equipment market has been classified on the basis of beverage type, equipment, and application.

Based on beverage type, the beverage processing equipment market is segmented into the following:

Dairy

Alcoholic Beverages Fruit/Sap Grain

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Non-carbonated Carbonated



Based on equipment, the beverage processing equipment market is segmented into the following:

Brewery

Carbo-coolers

Filtration Systems

Heat Exchangers

Blenders & Mixers

Pumps

Others

Based on application, the beverage processing equipment market is segmented into the following:

Dairy Industry

Beverage Industry

Fruits & Vegetable Industry

Beverages Processing Equipment Market:Overview

Beverages processing equipment market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future owing to increasing awareness regarding processed beverages, and rising demand for ready-to-drink beverages among the population. Filtration systems, equipment type segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to an innovative procedure which enhances the shelf life of beverages along with its application for separating and filtering process of raw materials to develop beverages such as beer, soft drinks, and juices. Filtration systems are the main equipment used in every beverage processing industry owing to expanding demand for fortified beverages.

Beverages Processing Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, beverage processing equipment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the beverage processing equipment marketfollowed by Europe and Asia Pacific owing to the high acceptance of beverages among the population, established R&D facilities along with the presence of key players in these regions. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and show substantial growth in terms of growing demand for multi-functional non-carbonated drinks such as energy drinks, juices and much more. This is to the growing standard of living of the population, enhancing requirement for ready-to-drink beverages due to the busy schedule, and rising awareness of dietary products in the region. Moreover, China is the foremost contributor to the revenue growth of beverages processing equipment market because it is the largest production of beer globally.

Beverages Processing Equipment Market:Key Players

Some players of beverages processing equipment marketare GEA Group AG, Krones AG, Alfa Laval AB, KHS GmbH, Tetra Pak International S.A., Pentair Plc., Bucher Industries AG, HRS Process Systems Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., PHD, Inc., Advanced Composite Industries, Armo Manufacturing Inc, and Factory Automation Corporation.