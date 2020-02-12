Global Billiards Locator Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Billiards Locator Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Billiards Locator Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Billiards Locator is a device used for keeping billiards ball in a particular position. A billiard table, billiards table, or pool table is a bounded table on which billiards-type games (cue sports) are played. In the modern era, all billiards tables (whether for carom billiards, pool or snooker) provide a flat surface usually made of quarried slate, that is covered with cloth (usually of a tightly-woven worsted wool called baize), and surrounded by vulcanized rubber cushions, with the whole elevated above the floor. More specific terms are used for specific sports, such as snooker table and pool table, and different-sized billiard balls are used on these table types. An obsolete term is billiard board, used in the 16th and 17th centuries.

The global Billiards Locator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Billiards Locator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Billiards Locator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Xingpai Billiard

Brunswick Billiards

Riley Snooker

Shender

CYCLOP

Chevillotte Billiards

Diamond Billiards

GLD Products

Rene Pierre

Olhausen Billiards

Alex’s Billiard Mechanics

Legacy Billiards

Loontjens Biljarts

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Angle Opening Ball Locator

Semicircular Opening Ball Locator

Segment by Application

Professional Competition

Leisure and Entertainment

