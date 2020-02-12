Global CCS in Power Generation Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019-2025

The latest report on “CCS in Power Generation Market (Technology – Pre-combustion, Post-combustion, and Oxy-fuel Combustion; Applications – Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Agriculture, and Industrial; End-user – Iron Steel, Oil & Gas, and Chemical): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

The tremendous global carbon emission leads to serious impacts and large cost. Many negotiations regarding carbon emission reduction have been done and some parameters should be concerned to reduce the emissions firmly. For reduction, the industries should be equipped with capture and storage systems, energy use efficiency improvement and geoengineering schemes for the reduction of carbon. This carbon can be utilized for agricultural, industrial purposes so that the level of emission might be minimal.

Since, the techniques are in the theoretical approach, before the implementation of experimental involvement it is necessary to use low carbon fossil products to reduce the emissions and by the way to maintain environmental stability. The present designs of CCS are specific for the applications. A universal scalable mechanism will cover the way for the maximum capture of CO2 and carbon-free environment.

The increasing energy demand across the globe is the major driving factor of the CCS in the power generation market. Furthermore, factors such as reduction of consumption of coal in emerging countries, technological advancement in the manufacturing unit to reduced emission rates are other driving factors for the market. The serious concern about the rising CO2 emission and growing energy demands are fueling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of carbon capture and storage technology is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, augmenting prominence for bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

North America Dominates the Global CCS in Power Generation Market

Geographically, North America dominates the global CCS in the power generation market owing to the increasing demand for clean technology. The US holds a large market share of the market in North America. The North America region has the highest number of CCS projects. The U.S. has 16 of the 22 operational or under construction projects and has the largest capture capacity, across the world.

Segment Covered

The report on global CCS in the power generation market covers segments such as technology, applications, and end-user. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include pre-combustion, post-combustion, and Oxy-fuel combustion. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include enhanced oil recovery (EOR), agriculture, and Industrial. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include iron steel, oil & gas, and chemicals.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Air Liquide S.A., Aker Solutions ASA, Dakota Gasification Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fluor Corporation, General Electric Company, Halliburton Company, Honeywell International Inc., Japan CCS Company, LanzaTech Inc., and other companies.

