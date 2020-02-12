Global Coiled Tubing Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The latest report on “Coiled Tubing Market (Service Type – Well Intervention, Well Completion, Well Cleaning, and Other Service Types; Applications – Onshore, and Offshore): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

In recent years, the coiled tubing (CT) services have changed significantly. It is driven by the increased use of CT units in place of well servicing units when completing horizontal wells. Coiled tubing is utilized in a number of areas such as down-hole jobs, well stimulation, and as part of well intervention programs. Coiled tubing drilling is also used to drill a well in certain instances. One of the major advantages of using coiled tubing in drilling is that it needs less time to trip in and out of the well, due to the coiled pipe.

An increase in horizontal drilling and the rising offshore production across the globe are the major driving factors of the coiled tubing market. Demand for deployment tools is growing worldwide owing to the steady increase in well intervention activities brought about by the continuous efforts needed to maintain and maximize production within existing oilfields. The more intervention is going to be conducted due to the number of aging wells is increasing.

Furthermore, factors such as growth in shale gas exploration, the rising capital spending in upstream operations globally are also driving the market growth. However, stringent government regulations and declining rig count are restraining market growth. Moreover, the increasing focus on unconventional reservoirs is expected to provide ample growth opportunities to the market.

North America Dominates the Global Coiled Tubing Market

Geographically, North America dominates the global coiled tubing market due to ongoing projects and developments in offshore drilling, enhanced coiled tubing services, an increase in demand for energy in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Around 50% of coiled tubing services are provided in North America, with the USA being the biggest market. The continuous investment in the Middle East region by NOCs along with the ever-increasing technological challenge. The Middle East region will witness a steady increase in demand for well intervention services. This region is already considered to be the market with one of the highest saturation rates of well intervention services for both onshore and offshore.

Segment Covered

The report on global coiled tubing market covers segments such as service type, and applications. On the basis of service type, the sub-markets include well intervention, well completion, well cleaning, and other service types. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include onshore, and offshore.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Inc., Schlumberger Ltd, C&J Energy Services Inc., Calfrac Well Services Ltd, Superior Energy Services Inc., Archer, Key Energy Services Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd (Bermuda), Sanjel Corporation, and Other companies.

