GLOBAL DAIRY ALTERNATIVES MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Hitherto mainstream diary alternatives such as soy, almond and coconut milks have enjoyed highest popularity amongst consumers. Innovation in the segment has witnessed consumer demand transitioning towards evolving alternative non-dairy bases such as pecan, quinoa, hazelnut, cashew and flax milks.

The report “Global Dairy Alternatives Market (By Products – Soy Milk, Almond Milk & Rice Milk; By Application – Food & Beverage; By Region – North America, Asia Pacific & Europe) Market Outlook 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of global dairy alternatives market across major products such as Soy Milk, Almond Milk & Rice Milk and Applications such as Food & Beverages. Market outlook for dairy alternatives market overall as well as across various sub-segments has been provided for the period 2019-25. Regional analysis is done across major markets in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global dairy alternatives market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segments – Products

• Soy Milk

• Almond Milk

• Rice Milk

Market Segments – Application

• Food

• Beverage

Geographical Coverage

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

Key Vendors

• The Whitewave Foods Company

• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Blue Diamond Growers

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Dairy Alternative

3.1 Overview

3.2 Classification

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Products

4.2.2 Market Share by Application

4.2.3 Market Share by Distribution Channel

4.2.5 Market Share by Region

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Products

5.1.1 Soy Milk

5.1.1.1 Overview

5.1.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Almond Milk

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Rice Milk

5.1.3.1 Overview

5.1.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.1.3 Market Share by Type

5.2.2 Beverage

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2.3 Market Share by Region

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 The US

6.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.2 Market Share by Products

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.2 Market Share by Products

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Rising Investments in the Industry

7.1.2 Launch of Innovative Products

7.1.4 Transition from Soy Milk to Almond Milk

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rising Incidences of Lactose Intolerance

7.2.2 Associated Nutritional Benefits

7.2.3 Growing Beverage Industry

7.2.4 Increasing Disposable Income

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 High Price of Products

7.3.2 Regulatory Hurdle

7.3.3 Product Contamination

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

9.1 The Whitewave Foods Company (Danone)

9.2 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

9.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.4 Blue Diamond Growers

Continuous…

