Global Desulfurization and Denitrification Market 2019 Value and Volume by Manufacturers Longking, SPC, Jiulong, Feida, KaiDi

Desulfurization and Denitrification is after floating ash in flue gas is roughly removed in the dry type electrostatic precipitator, the gas flows through the GGH extractor to be cooled to approximately 110 deg. C. In the spray cooler, the gas is further cooled to 60 – 70 deg. C, the desirable temperature level for desulfurization reaction, the necessary amount of ammonia for desulfurization and denitrification is added. The gas then moves into the process vessel, where E-beam is applied to it. In the process vessel, SOx and NOx are oxidized to become sulfuric acid and nitric acid, respectively, which in turn react with ammonia to produce fine particles of ammonium sulfate and ammonium nitrate, respectively.

Major Key Players of the Desulfurization and Denitrification Market are:

Longking

SPC

Jiulong

Feida

KaiDi

United

Longyuan

BOQI

Sanrong

Combustion Control Technology

YONKER

Major Types of Desulfurization and Denitrification covered are:

Desulfurization

Denitrification

Integration of Desulfurization & Denitrification

Major Applications of Desulfurization and Denitrification covered are:

Fossil Fuel Power Station

Non Power Generation

