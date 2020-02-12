Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Will Continue To Grow By 2018-2025

This report studies the global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Enterprise pipeline management solutions (EPMS) are primarily used in gas pipelines due to the increasing demand for natural gas as they are cleaner as compared to crude oil or coal. Due to the increasing gas prices, EPMS aids in enabling data integrity and proper validation of natural gas flow accounting. The increasing demanding for using clean fuel is boosting the investments in gas pipelines in the enterprise pipeline management solutions market.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the gas enterprise pipeline management market due to expanding oil and gas industries. Also, Latin Americas is witnessing the discovery of new oil and gas fields. Development of new resources will focus on energy integration through pipelines to fulfill the demand for natural gas.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Emerson

GE

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Yokogawa

Cisco

HCL Technologies

Honeywell

SAP

Wipro

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Gas Pipeline

Oil Pipeline

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Manufacturers

Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

