Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market By Manufacturers, Region, Types & Applications Forecast To 2024

G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) which are also known as seven-transmembrane domain receptors, 7TM receptors, heptahelical receptors, serpentine receptor, and G protein-linked receptors (GPLR), constitute a large protein family of receptors that detect molecules outside the cell and activate internal signal transduction pathways and, ultimately, cellular responses. Coupling with G proteins, they are called seven-transmembrane receptors because they pass through the cell membrane seven times.

In the next five years, the GACR of GPCR Tools is about 3.6%, and the revenue in the 2022 is about 1760 M USD. GPCRs market comprises assays and kits that aid in drug discovery and development. GPCRs is a large family of cell surface receptors that respond to a diverse range of external stimulus and play a major role in modern pharmacology due to their significant function in cell communication. More than 40% of the drugs available in the global market target GPCRs and most of the drugs that are currently under clinical and preclinical studies target this highly studied receptor protein.

This report studies the global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market status and forecast, categorizes the global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20 million by 2024, from US$ 12 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Merck

BD Biosciences

Molecular Devices

Promega

Qiagen

Abcam

Corning

Cisbio

Discoverx

Enzo Life Sciences

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

GPCR Consumables

GPCR Equipment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oncology

Cardiovascular System

Central Nervous System

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

