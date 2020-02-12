Global Gene Knockdown Market 2020 growth Industry Study in Detail along with forecast 2025

This report focuses on the global Gene Knockdown status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gene Knockdown development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Gene Knockdown market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US)

OriGene (US)

Sigma-Aldrich (US)

Abnova (Taiwan)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Bio-Rad (US)

Cell Signaling Technology (US)

GeneCopoeia (US)

siTOOLs Biotech (Germany)

Novus Biologicals (US)

EMD Millipore (US)

BioVision (US)

Creative Biomart (US)

Selleck Chemicals (US)

MyBioSource (US)

Invitrogen (US)

Qiagen (Germany)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

siRNA

shRNA

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical

Bioengineering

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gene Knockdown status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gene Knockdown development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gene Knockdown are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gene Knockdown Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 siRNA

1.4.3 shRNA

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gene Knockdown Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Bioengineering

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Gene Knockdown Market Size

2.2 Gene Knockdown Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gene Knockdown Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Gene Knockdown Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Gene Knockdown Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Gene Knockdown Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Gene Knockdown Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Gene Knockdown Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Gene Knockdown Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Gene Knockdown Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in China

7.3 China Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type

7.4 China Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in India

10.3 India Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type

10.4 India Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US)

12.1.1 Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction

12.1.4 Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US) Recent Development

12.2 OriGene (US)

12.2.1 OriGene (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction

12.2.4 OriGene (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 OriGene (US) Recent Development

12.3 Sigma-Aldrich (US)

12.3.1 Sigma-Aldrich (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction

12.3.4 Sigma-Aldrich (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Sigma-Aldrich (US) Recent Development

12.4 Abnova (Taiwan)

12.4.1 Abnova (Taiwan) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction

12.4.4 Abnova (Taiwan) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Abnova (Taiwan) Recent Development

12.5 Agilent Technologies (US)

12.5.1 Agilent Technologies (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction

12.5.4 Agilent Technologies (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Agilent Technologies (US) Recent Development

12.6 Bio-Rad (US)

12.6.1 Bio-Rad (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction

12.6.4 Bio-Rad (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Bio-Rad (US) Recent Development

12.7 Cell Signaling Technology (US)

12.7.1 Cell Signaling Technology (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction

12.7.4 Cell Signaling Technology (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Cell Signaling Technology (US) Recent Development

12.8 GeneCopoeia (US)

12.8.1 GeneCopoeia (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction

12.8.4 GeneCopoeia (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 GeneCopoeia (US) Recent Development

12.9 siTOOLs Biotech (Germany)

12.9.1 siTOOLs Biotech (Germany) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction

12.9.4 siTOOLs Biotech (Germany) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 siTOOLs Biotech (Germany) Recent Development

12.10 Novus Biologicals (US)

12.10.1 Novus Biologicals (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction

12.10.4 Novus Biologicals (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Novus Biologicals (US) Recent Development

12.11 EMD Millipore (US)

12.12 BioVision (US)

12.13 Creative Biomart (US)

12.14 Selleck Chemicals (US)

12.15 MyBioSource (US)

12.16 Invitrogen (US)

12.17 Qiagen (Germany)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

