Global Gene Knockdown Market 2020 growth Industry Study in Detail along with forecast 2025
This report focuses on the global Gene Knockdown status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gene Knockdown development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Gene Knockdown market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US)
OriGene (US)
Sigma-Aldrich (US)
Abnova (Taiwan)
Agilent Technologies (US)
Bio-Rad (US)
Cell Signaling Technology (US)
GeneCopoeia (US)
siTOOLs Biotech (Germany)
Novus Biologicals (US)
EMD Millipore (US)
BioVision (US)
Creative Biomart (US)
Selleck Chemicals (US)
MyBioSource (US)
Invitrogen (US)
Qiagen (Germany)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
siRNA
shRNA
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical
Bioengineering
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Gene Knockdown status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Gene Knockdown development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gene Knockdown are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Gene Knockdown Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 siRNA
1.4.3 shRNA
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Gene Knockdown Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Medical
1.5.3 Bioengineering
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Gene Knockdown Market Size
2.2 Gene Knockdown Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Gene Knockdown Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Gene Knockdown Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Gene Knockdown Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Gene Knockdown Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Gene Knockdown Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Gene Knockdown Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Gene Knockdown Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Gene Knockdown Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in China
7.3 China Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type
7.4 China Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in India
10.3 India Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type
10.4 India Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Gene Knockdown Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Gene Knockdown Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Gene Knockdown Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Gene Knockdown Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US)
12.1.1 Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction
12.1.4 Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US) Recent Development
12.2 OriGene (US)
12.2.1 OriGene (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction
12.2.4 OriGene (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 OriGene (US) Recent Development
12.3 Sigma-Aldrich (US)
12.3.1 Sigma-Aldrich (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction
12.3.4 Sigma-Aldrich (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Sigma-Aldrich (US) Recent Development
12.4 Abnova (Taiwan)
12.4.1 Abnova (Taiwan) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction
12.4.4 Abnova (Taiwan) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Abnova (Taiwan) Recent Development
12.5 Agilent Technologies (US)
12.5.1 Agilent Technologies (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction
12.5.4 Agilent Technologies (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Agilent Technologies (US) Recent Development
12.6 Bio-Rad (US)
12.6.1 Bio-Rad (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction
12.6.4 Bio-Rad (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bio-Rad (US) Recent Development
12.7 Cell Signaling Technology (US)
12.7.1 Cell Signaling Technology (US) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction
12.7.4 Cell Signaling Technology (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Cell Signaling Technology (US) Recent Development
12.8 GeneCopoeia (US)
12.8.1 GeneCopoeia (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction
12.8.4 GeneCopoeia (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 GeneCopoeia (US) Recent Development
12.9 siTOOLs Biotech (Germany)
12.9.1 siTOOLs Biotech (Germany) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction
12.9.4 siTOOLs Biotech (Germany) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 siTOOLs Biotech (Germany) Recent Development
12.10 Novus Biologicals (US)
12.10.1 Novus Biologicals (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Gene Knockdown Introduction
12.10.4 Novus Biologicals (US) Revenue in Gene Knockdown Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Novus Biologicals (US) Recent Development
12.11 EMD Millipore (US)
12.12 BioVision (US)
12.13 Creative Biomart (US)
12.14 Selleck Chemicals (US)
12.15 MyBioSource (US)
12.16 Invitrogen (US)
12.17 Qiagen (Germany)
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
