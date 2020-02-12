Global Kieselgur Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025
Kieselgur is the fossilized remains of diatoms. Owing to its properties such as large surface area, abrasiveness, and high silica, it is used in various industrial applications. One of its major application includes filtration.
Our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the North Americas will contribute to the largest growth of this market throughout the predicted period. Owing to the increasing adoption of diatomite as a cement additive and food and beverage industry across the advanced economies including the US, the region will continue to contribute significantly to the market growth during the predicted period.
The global Kieselgur market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Kieselgur volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kieselgur market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Imerys
EP Minerals
Domolin
Showa Chemical
CECA Chemical (Arkema)
Dicaperl
Diatomite CJSC
American Diatomite
Diatomite Direct
Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral
Chanye
Zhilan Diatom
Sanxing Diatomite
Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite
Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products
Changbai Mountain filter aid
Qingdao Best diatomite
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Melosira
Pinnularia
Coscinodiscus
Others
Segment by Application
Filter Aids
Fillers
Absorbents
Construction materials
Other
