Global Kieselgur Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Kieselgur is the fossilized remains of diatoms. Owing to its properties such as large surface area, abrasiveness, and high silica, it is used in various industrial applications. One of its major application includes filtration.

Our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the North Americas will contribute to the largest growth of this market throughout the predicted period. Owing to the increasing adoption of diatomite as a cement additive and food and beverage industry across the advanced economies including the US, the region will continue to contribute significantly to the market growth during the predicted period.

The global Kieselgur market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Kieselgur volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kieselgur market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Imerys

EP Minerals

Domolin

Showa Chemical

CECA Chemical (Arkema)

Dicaperl

Diatomite CJSC

American Diatomite

Diatomite Direct

Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral

Chanye

Zhilan Diatom

Sanxing Diatomite

Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite

Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products

Changbai Mountain filter aid

Qingdao Best diatomite

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Melosira

Pinnularia

Coscinodiscus

Others

Segment by Application

Filter Aids

Fillers

Absorbents

Construction materials

Other

