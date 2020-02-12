Global Laser Materials Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Lasers are light-emitting devices comprising laser diodes, circuit board, laser cases, and optics. They are used in electrical and electronics industry, and laser materials such as ceramics and metals are extensively used in semiconductor devices. Other laser materials such as glass, plastics, and epoxy-based materials are used in semiconductor devices to encapsulate electronic components such as laser diodes, capacitors, and resistors and protect them from damage and short circuit.

In terms of geographic regions, the laser material processing market will witness considerable growth in APAC during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the laser materials market due to the rapid economic development in the emerging countries such as China and India.

The global Laser Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Laser Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laser Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Evonik

Mitsubishi Chemical

Morgan Advanced Materials

Saint Gobain

CeramTec

Corning

Murata Manufacturing

Taishan Fiberglass

Universal Laser Systems

GrafTech International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal

Glass

Plastic

Ceramic

Others

Segment by Application

Communication

Materials Processing

Medical & Aesthetic

Instrumentation & Sensors

Lithography

Optical Storage

R&D & Military

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Laser Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laser Materials

1.2 Laser Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Laser Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Glass

1.2.4 Plastic

1.2.5 Ceramic

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Laser Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Laser Materials Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Communication

1.3.3 Materials Processing

1.3.4 Medical & Aesthetic

1.3.5 Instrumentation & Sensors

1.3.6 Lithography

1.3.7 Optical Storage

1.3.8 R&D & Military

1.3 Global Laser Materials Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Laser Materials Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Laser Materials Market Size

1.4.1 Global Laser Materials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Laser Materials Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Laser Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Laser Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Laser Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Laser Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Laser Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Laser Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Laser Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Laser Materials Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Laser Materials Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Laser Materials Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Laser Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Laser Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Laser Materials Production

3.4.1 North America Laser Materials Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Laser Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Laser Materials Production

3.5.1 Europe Laser Materials Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Laser Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Laser Materials Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Laser Materials Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Laser Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Laser Materials Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Laser Materials Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Laser Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Laser Materials Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Laser Materials Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Laser Materials Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Laser Materials Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Laser Materials Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Laser Materials Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Laser Materials Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Laser Materials Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Laser Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Laser Materials Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Laser Materials Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Laser Materials Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Laser Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Laser Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

