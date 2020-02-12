Global Light Tower Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

The latest report on “Light Tower Market (Light Type – LED Light Tower, and Metal Halide Light Tower; Fuel Type – Diesel Powered Light Tower, Solar Powered Light Tower, and Direct Powered Light Tower; Market Type – Light Tower Sales, and Light Tower Rental; End-Use Industry – Construction, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Other End-Use Industries): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” the global light tower market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/12926

The light tower market has seen a remarkable transformation in the last few years. The light tower market is shifting from the traditional laydown pole to a vertical pole design. The vertical positioning reduces the chance of damage resulting from a collision with other equipment. The trend toward LED lamps continues to drive the market as the cost and illumination quality becomes more competitive with traditional metal-halide lighting. LED lights are as twice as fuel-efficient as metal-halide lights. One major innovation in light tower controls is the automatic start and stop option which allows the light tower to automatically turn on and off based on ambient light. The auto-start and stop option ensure the customers gain greater efficiency from the light tower rental.

The growing demand for energy has accelerated operations in the oil & gas industry and the mining industry, which is the major growth factor of the light tower market. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing requirement of light towers in the construction and mining industry, increased infrastructure activities such as highway construction and railway line construction are also driving the growth of the market.

The demand for light towers is increasing due to its features such as high-efficient light, durable fixtures resistant to shock, weather-resistant steel cabinets, compact design that allows efficient storage and transport. However, the largely unorganized market is the major restraining factor of the light tower market. Moreover, market players have wide opportunities in solar light towers.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Light Tower Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the light tower market due to the consistent growth in the fields of infrastructure development and real estate in the past few years and the construction industry continues to see strong growth. The factors such as growing infrastructure activities such as highway construction, railway line construction, and maintenance, bridge construction are expected to boost the market growth in the future. North America is the second-largest market for light tower owing to increasing drilling activities in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global light tower market covers segments such as light type, fuel type, market type, and end-use industry. On the basis of light type, the sub-markets include an LED light tower and a metal halide light tower. On the basis of fuel type, the sub-markets include diesel-powered light towers, solar-powered light towers, and directly powered light towers. On the basis of market type, the sub-markets include light tower sales and light tower rental. On the basis of the end-use industry, the sub-markets include construction, mining, oil and gas, and other end-use industries.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy-mining-infra/global-light-tower-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Terex Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Aska Equipments Limited, Atlas Copco, Wacker Neuson SE, LTA Projects, Progress Solar Solutions, Olikara Lighting Towers Pvt. Ltd, DMI Light Towers, LIGHT BOY CO., LTD., and other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the light tower.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.