Global Liquid Food Packaging Market Research Report 2019
Global Liquid Food Packaging Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Microwaveable Liquid Food Packaging is a box or container which enables the safe transportation and storage of liquid products and provides customized packaging. Liquid packaging is primarily used for Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), as it is lightweight and compact. Consumers’ preference for ready-to-carry liquid food, changing lifestyles, the convenience of carton packaging, and the recyclable nature of carton packs are the major drivers for this market.
The global Liquid Food Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Liquid Food Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Food Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tetra Laval
SIG Combibloc
ELOPAK
Greatview
Mondi
Tetra Pak
WestRock
Smurfit Kappa
Liqui-Box Corporation
Evergreen Packaging
Nippon Paper
Likang Packing
Stora Enso
Adam Pack
IPI s.r.l.
TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material
Xinju Feng Pack
Shandong Bihai Packaging Material
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Foldable Cartons
Bags & Pouches
Others
Segment by Application
Dairy
Fruit Juices
Vegetable Juices
Other
