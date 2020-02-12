Global Managed Servers Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
Managed server is a type of internet hosting service. It also provides data storage services. Further, it has maintenance and backup systems. Managed servers offer high performance, better security, email stability, and control, and due to these factors, these are high-priced hosting service. Managed server is mainly used by websites that receive a large volume of traffic. Managed servers create secure and dedicated network connectivity. This enables a faster, more predictable performance, besides saving of cost. Managed server utilizes a flexible processor/core, memory, and onboard storage options. When enterprises need to deliver better compute and IO performance and requires higher capacity, managed servers are used.
North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to rapid adoption of managed servers by IT & telecom companies in the region. The managed servers market in Europe is gaining substantial traction due to growing concern about data protection and data security in the region. The managed servers market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate between 2018 and 2025, owing to development in IT infrastructure and increase in demand for efficient server management solutions in the region. In South America, the managed servers market Brazil is expected to expand at a significant rate due to rise in GDP of the country.
This report focuses on the global Managed Servers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Servers development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Atos
Infosys
Capgemini
Tata Consultancy Services
Hostway
Sungard Availability Services
Viglan Solutions
Hetzner
Easyspace
iPage
Albatross Cloud
Hivelocity Ventures
XLHost
LeaseWeb
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Education
Government
Retail
Manufacturing
Consumer Goods
Energy & Utility
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
