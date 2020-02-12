Global Marble Market Report 2025: Market Segments, Size, Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

The latest report on “Marble Market (Application – Construction, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global marble market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13457

Marble is introduced into the construction industry in the 19th century from that time marble has become an important part of the construction sector. It is a metamorphic rock composed of recrystallized carbonate minerals, most commonly calcite or dolomite. Pure white marble is the result of metamorphism of a very pure limestone or dolomite protolith. Different colored marble varieties generate usually due to several mineral impurities such as clay, silt, sand, iron oxides, or chert which were originally present as grains or layers in the limestone.

Rapidly expanding construction sector augmenting the growth of the market. In the construction sector marble mostly serves the decorative purpose, but is also functionally used as filler for concrete aggregate, stairs, pavements, floor coverings, and external walls. The furthermore growing demand for marble as calcium and lime source for calcium feed supplement and agriculture sector respectively is likely to boost the marble market in the near future. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the marble products can hinder the market growth. However, the growing demand for marble as a food supplement will boost market growth in the near future.

Based on the region, the marble market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The market in Europe is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Europe is one of the major producers of pure marble in the world. Countries such as Italy, Spain, and Greece are the major producers of natural marble in Europe.

The market in the Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to expand during the forecast period. Growing industrialization and construction industry contributing to the growth of this region. Considering the rest of the word Jordan is among the prominent producers in the Middle East & Africa. Based on consumption, North America and Europe are the prime markets globally.

Segment Covered

The report on the global marble market covers segments such as applications. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include construction, architecture, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and others.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy-mining-infra/global-marble-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Jiangxi Rare Earth Corp., Molycorp Inc., EUROPEAN MARBLE COMPANY INC., HELLENIC GRANITE Co, Fox Marble, European Marble Centre, Santucci Group S.r.l., The Marble Factory Ltd., Milestone Marble & Granite LTD., Marble Trend, and other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the retail analytics.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.