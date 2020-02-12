Global Mathematics Software Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
Mathematical software is software used to model, analyze or calculate numeric, symbolic or geometric data.
A type of mathematical software (math library) also used by built in the part of an another scientific software. A most primary them (for example, to calculate elementary function by floating point arithmetic) may be in the category of mathematical software. They are often usually built in the general purpose systems as middleware. So to speak, mathematical software is not only an application software but also basis of another scientific software. And that is its one of the characteristic of mathematical software as that mean.
This report focuses on the global Mathematics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mathematics Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Wolfram Research
The MathWorks
Saltire Software
Maplesoft
PTC
GAMS Development Corporation
Gurobi Optimization
Civilized Software
Signalysis
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Free Software
Commercial Software
Market segment by Application, split into
School
Engineering Construction
Academic and Research Institutes
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Continued….
