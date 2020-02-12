Global Mechanical Booster Pumps Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Mechanical Booster Pumps Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mechanical Booster Pumps Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Mechanical booster pumps are used with other roughing vacuum pumps, such as oil rotary pumps, dry vacuum pumps, and water sealed pumps. As the name implies, they are used to “boost” the pumping speed of the roughing pumps within their normal vacuum range.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Edwards

Atlas Copco

ULVAC

Ezzi International Group

Shinko Seiki Co., Ltd

Sato Vac Inc (PHIL trademark)

Taiko Kikai Industries Co., Ltd

Bestech

Genman Industrial Co., Ltd

Nanfang Pump Industry Co.,Ltd

Shanghai EVP Vacuum Technology Co.,Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pumping Speeds: ＜500 m3/h (50Hz)

Pumping Speeds: 500-1000 m3/h (50Hz)

Pumping Speeds: 1000-2000 m3/h (50Hz)

Pumping Speeds: 2000-5000 m3/h (50Hz)

Pumping Speeds: ＞5000 m3/h (50Hz)

Pumping Speeds: ＜500 m3/h (60Hz)

Pumping Speeds: 500-1000 m3/h (60Hz)

Pumping Speeds: 1000-2000 m3/h (60Hz)

Pumping Speeds: 2000-5000 m3/h (60Hz)

Pumping Speeds: ＞5000 m3/h (60Hz)

Segment by Application

Evaporation, Sputtering, Ion Plating

Vacuum Dryer, Freeze Dryer, Vacuum Degassing

Analytical Instruments, Leak Test System

Gas Exchange, Filling, Vacuum Insulating

Heat Treatment, Melting Furnace

Other Various Kinds of Vacuum System

