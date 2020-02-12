Global Mechanical Booster Pumps Market Research Report 2019
Global Mechanical Booster Pumps Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Mechanical booster pumps are used with other roughing vacuum pumps, such as oil rotary pumps, dry vacuum pumps, and water sealed pumps. As the name implies, they are used to “boost” the pumping speed of the roughing pumps within their normal vacuum range.
The global Mechanical Booster Pumps market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Mechanical Booster Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mechanical Booster Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Edwards
Atlas Copco
ULVAC
Ezzi International Group
Shinko Seiki Co., Ltd
Sato Vac Inc (PHIL trademark)
Taiko Kikai Industries Co., Ltd
Bestech
Genman Industrial Co., Ltd
Nanfang Pump Industry Co.,Ltd
Shanghai EVP Vacuum Technology Co.,Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pumping Speeds: ＜500 m3/h (50Hz)
Pumping Speeds: 500-1000 m3/h (50Hz)
Pumping Speeds: 1000-2000 m3/h (50Hz)
Pumping Speeds: 2000-5000 m3/h (50Hz)
Pumping Speeds: ＞5000 m3/h (50Hz)
Pumping Speeds: ＜500 m3/h (60Hz)
Pumping Speeds: 500-1000 m3/h (60Hz)
Pumping Speeds: 1000-2000 m3/h (60Hz)
Pumping Speeds: 2000-5000 m3/h (60Hz)
Pumping Speeds: ＞5000 m3/h (60Hz)
Segment by Application
Evaporation, Sputtering, Ion Plating
Vacuum Dryer, Freeze Dryer, Vacuum Degassing
Analytical Instruments, Leak Test System
Gas Exchange, Filling, Vacuum Insulating
Heat Treatment, Melting Furnace
Other Various Kinds of Vacuum System
