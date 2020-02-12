Global Medical Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Research Report 2019
Global Medical Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Medical Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS, also written as micro-electro-mechanical, MicroElectroMechanical or microelectronic and microelectromechanical systems and the related micromechatronics and microsystems) is the technology of microscopic devices, particularly those with moving parts. It merges at the nano-scale into nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) and nanotechnology. MEMS are also referred to as micromachines in Japan, or micro systems technology (MST) in Europe. This report studies the microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) used in medical field.
This report focuses on Medical Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE Measurement & Control
Honeywell Sensing and Control
Omron Healthcare
Keysight
Analog Device
Integrated Sensing Systems
Flexpoint Sensor Systems
MemsTech Bhd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pressure Sensor
Optical Sensor
IR Sensor
Flow Sensor
Microfluidic Device Sensor
Other
Segment by Application
Diagnostic Device
Monitoring Device
Therapeutic Device
Surgical Device
Others
