Global Membrane Bioreactor Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2025

The latest report on “Membrane Bioreactor Market (Product – Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, and Multi-tabular; Configuration – Submerged, and Side Stream; Applications – Municipal Wastewater Treatment, and Industrial Wastewater Treatment): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global membrane bioreactor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Membrane bioreactor (MBR) is a new technology based on the microbial process. MBR is the high efficient separation process and it is an enrichment of the beneficiation of microbes during the biological treatment. Membrane bioreactors (MBRs) is promising technology for wastewater treatment as the biomass is separated from the treated water by filtration through a membrane. It has unique advantages like controlled biomass retention, improved effluent quality, and decreased footprint. MBR technology is attracting increasing interest in speeding up the process and in better sustainability. Membrane bioreactors are widely used in large-sized wastewater treatment plants. Membrane bioreactor systems are used to treat biologically active wastewater that comes from municipal or industrial sources.

Rising environmental concerns over wastewater disposal along with declining freshwater resources is the major driving factor of the membrane bioreactor market. The rapidly increasing global population has increased the shortage of fresh water supplies. Furthermore, rapid population growth coupled with urbanization, rapid development in infrastructure, and increasing consumer-demand for cost-efficient and durable goods is other driving factors of the market growth.

Additionally, the global membrane bioreactor market is witnessing high growth owing to stringent environmental regulations and the lack of available water. Membrane bioreactor is one of the microfiltration membrane systems that cater to both industrial and municipal sewage treatment demand. However, the unavailability of skilled workers to handle membrane bioreactor is restraining the growth of the market. Increasing demand for membrane bioreactors in developing countries is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, North America dominates the membrane bioreactor market due to the presence of manufacturing industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, automotive, a chemical that discharges a large amount of industrial waste. Europe is the second-largest market for a membrane bioreactor. Asia Pacific membrane bioreactor market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecasted period owing to the presence of a robust production base of textile, pharmaceutical, food & beverages in India, China, and Singapore.

Segment Covered

The report on the global membrane bioreactor market covers segments such as product, configuration, and applications. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include hollow fiber, flat sheet, and multi-tabular. On the basis of configuration, the sub-markets include submerged and side stream. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include municipal wastewater treatment and industrial wastewater treatment.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., HUBER SE, Smith & Loveless Inc., Nijhuis Water Technology B.V., GLV Groups, Siemens AG, GE Water, and Process Technologies, Tianjin MOTIMO Membrane Tech. Ltd., and other companies.

