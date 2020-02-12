GLOBAL MOTORCYCLE SEATS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

The most common motorcycle seat is the dual-seat or bench-seat. It allows both the rider and passenger to be seated on a single seat. Motorcycle seats are generally made up of three main parts, which are the baseplate, foam, and the cover.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the major share in the motorcycle seat market in 2017. The growing traffic congestion in the emerging countries such as India, Thailand, and the Philippines will drive the growth of the market in this region.

The global Motorcycle Seats market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motorcycle Seats volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Seats market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Autofit

Harita Fehrer

NAD, S.L.

Varroc Group

Danny Gray

Mustang Motorcycle Products

Rich’s Custom Seats

Bitchin Seat

Granucci Seats

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bench-seat

Dual-seat

Segment by Application

Mid-premium motorcycles

Commuter motorcycles

Premium motorcycles

