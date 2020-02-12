Global Motors Control Centers Market: Key Players and Production Information Analysis

The latest report on “Motors Control Centers Market (Type – Conventional MCC, and Intelligent MCC; Voltage – Low Voltage MCC, and Medium Voltage MCC; Component – Bus Bars, Overload Relays, Variable Speed Drives, Soft Starters, and Other Components; End User – Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Utilities, Food & Beverage, Mining, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global motors control centers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Motors control centers (MCC) are widely accepted in manufacturing units today. It efficiently integrates production and business networks with field equipment. They provide supreme protection along with intelligent monitoring as well as diagnostic capabilities from motor management relay. The main purpose of MCC is to control the distribution of power to electrical motors. The improvement in safety for MCCs is one of the critical motor control centers market trends.

Protecting the operators and maintenance personnel from hazards like arc flash, thermal burns, and explosive blasts are the key concern while developing MCCs. Intelligent Motor Control Centers (IMCCs) are expected to replace traditional MCCs during the forecasted period. Real-time monitoring from any place in the facility, predictive maintenance, process supervising, and advanced diagnostics have made it important for industrial functions.

Growing demand for industrial automation in developed countries is a major driving factor of the motor control center market. The demand for MCC is increasing as it helps in increasing productivity and minimizing the operating costs. Further, factors such as cost-effective motor starter solution, reducing downtime, growing efficiency, and minimal equipment damage are also driving the market growth.

Additionally, growth in industrial automation and the development of the power infrastructure is estimated to contribute to the growth of the market. However, the decline in greenfield investments by the oil and gas industry is restraining market growth. Increasing urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Motor Control Centers Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global motor control centers market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and fast economic growth in countries such as India and China. Demand for motor control centers is anticipated to increase significantly, as compared to other regions owing to major manufacturing, industrial plants set up due to low cost in this region. North America is the second-largest market for motor control centers due to growing industrial automation.

Segment Covered

The report on the global motors control center market covers segments such as type, voltage, component, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include conventional MCC, and intelligent MCC. On the basis of voltage, the sub-markets include low voltage MCC and medium voltage MCC. On the basis of component, the sub-markets include bus bars, overload relays, variable speed drives, soft starters, and other components. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include oil & gas, chemical & petrochemicals, utilities, food & beverage, mining, and other end users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as ABB, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Vidyut Controls India Pvt. Ltd., General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Sun-Tech Engineers, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Gemco Controls Ltd., WEG Industries, and other companies.

