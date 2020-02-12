Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2025

The latest report on “Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market (Technology – Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Selective Non-catalytic Reduction (SNCR), Low NOx Burner, Fuel Reburning, and Other Technologies; Applications – Transportation, Industrial Application, Energy Application, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global nitrogen oxide control systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Nowadays, changing climate due to air pollution has become a major problem on the agenda of almost all countries around the world. NOx emissions have an important share in climate change as compared to other air pollutants, and specifically, diesel vehicles are one of the most important sources for the formation of NOx pollutants. The trending and most effective NOx control technologies are exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), lean NOx trap (LNT) and selective catalytic reduction of NOx by ammonia (NH3-SCR) and hydrocarbons (HC-SCR). These technologies help to prevent air pollution and global warming and thus the world will become more liveable in terms of environment and human health.

Stringent air pollution controlling regulations are the major driving factors of the nitrogen oxide control systems market. The demand for nitrogen oxide control systems is rising due to its wide use in the industrial and technology sector to control and reduce NOx emissions. It is also used to control and prevent the emissions of nitrogen oxides from various combustion surfaces. Furthermore, factors such as growth in the transportation and construction industry and the expansion of coal-fired and gas-fired power plants are other driving factors of the market. However, a limited operational range of nitrogen oxide control systems hampers the global nitrogen oxide control systems market. Moreover, increasing awareness of pollution control and advances in pollution control technologies among consumers are anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global nitrogen oxide control systems market due to an increase in demand for NOx control systems from the power & energy sector, increasing disposable incomes and growing consumer awareness about nitrogen oxide emissions in this region. The rapid industrialization, development of the transportation & construction industry are driving the market growth in this region. North America is the second-largest market for nitrogen oxide control systems.

Segment Covered

The report on the global nitrogen oxide control systems market covers segments such as technology, and applications. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include a selective catalytic reduction (SCR), selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR), low NOx burner, fuel reburning, and other technologies. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include transportation, industrial application, energy application, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Alstom SA, Ducon Technologies Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., The Shell Group, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., CECO Environmental, John Wood Group PLC, Fuel Tech, Hamon Corporation, Siemens AG, and other companies.

