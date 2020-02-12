GLOBAL NUCLEAR MEDICINE MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Nuclear Medicine Market. The report analyzes the Nuclear Medicine Market By Product (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), By Diagnostics (SPECT, PET), By Therapeutics (Alpha Emitters, Beta Emitters, Brachytherapy) and By Indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Others). The Nuclear Medicine Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, France, Germany, India, China, Japan and Brazil) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Analysis By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine Type, By Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine Type, By Indication, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, France, Germany, India, China, Japan, Brazil)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.07% during 2018 – 2023.

The indication segment of Oncological disorders has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increased prevalence of cancer, presence of technical advance PET and SPECT equipment to perform treatment, rising number of nuclear centers Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global nuclear medicine market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory reforms, rising prevalence of chronic ailment such as cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders etc. in the region.

The report titled “Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Analysis By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine Type, By Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine Type, By Indication, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, France, Germany, India, China, Japan, Brazil)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Nuclear Medicine and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global nuclear medicine devices market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Nuclear Medicine Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Global Nuclear Medicine Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Others)

• By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic)

• By Diagnostic Type (SPECT, PET)

• By Therapeutic Type (Alpha Emitters, Beta emitters, Brachytherapy)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Nuclear Medicine Market – Size and Growth

• By Indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Others)

• By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic)

• By Diagnostic Type (SPECT, PET)

• By Therapeutic Type (Alpha Emitters, Beta emitters, Brachytherapy)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil)

• Nuclear Medicine Market – Size and Growth

• By Indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Others)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Bracco Imaging, Lantheus Holding, Curium, Jubilant Lifesciences, 3B Pharmaceutical Cardinal Health Advanced Accelerator Application, Eckert & Ziegler

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

5. Global Nuclear Medicine : Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6. Global Nuclear Medicine Market: By Indication

6.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market-By Product Type: Breakdown(%)

6.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size and Share, By Product Type, 2017

6.1.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size and Share, By Product Type, 2023

6.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

6.2.1 By Value (2013-2023)

6.3 Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

6.3.1 By Value (2013-2023)

7 Global Nuclear Medicine Market: By Therapeutic Type

7.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market: By Therapeutic Type : Breakdown(%)

7.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size and Share, Market-By Therapeutic Type , 2017

7.1.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size and Share, Market-By Therapeutic Type ,2023

7.2 Global Beta Emitters Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

7.2.1 By Value (2013-2023)

7.3 Global Alpha Emitters Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

7.3.1 By Value (2013-2023)

7.4 Global Brachytherapy Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

7.4.1 By Value (2013-2023)

8 Global Nuclear Medicine Market :By Diagnostic Type

8.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market :By Diagnostic Type: Breakdown(%)

8.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market :By Diagnostic Type, 2017

8.1.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market :By Diagnostic Type, 2023

8.2 Global SPECT Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

8.2.1 By Value (2013-2023)

8.3 Global PET Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

8.3.1 By Value (2013-2023)

9. Global Nuclear Medicine Market :By Indication

10. Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Regional Analysis

11. Market Dynamics

11.1 Drivers

11.2 Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis –Nuclear Medicine Market

14. SWOT Analysis –Nuclear Medicine Market

15. Supply Chain Analysis Nuclear Medicine Market

16. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

17. Competitive Landscape

18. Company Profiles

18.1 Eckert & Ziegler

18.2 Advanced Accelerator Applications

18.3 Cardinal Health

18.4 3B Pharmaceuticals

18.5 Jubilant Life Sciences

18.6 Curium

18.7 Lantheus Holdings

18.8 Bracco Imaging

Continuous…

