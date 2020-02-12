Global Nutraceuticals Market Competitive landscaping and Developments 2025

Over the recent years, the global nutraceuticals industry has been growing rapidly as the global sales of Functional Beverages, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements have been witnessing rapid growth. According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Nutraceuticals Market – Analysis By Type (Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.95% during 2018 – 2023.

The report titled “Global Nutraceuticals Market – Analysis By Type (Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of nutraceuticals Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, and challenges in the global nutraceuticals market. Additionally, the report also highlights the company profiles of various leading companies across the globe along with product benchmarking. Moreover, this report has also covered global and regional market size and share of the online and offline distribution channels.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Nutraceuticals Market By Type (Functional Beverages, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements). The report also analyses the global nutraceuticals market by distribution channels (online, offline) and by sub-segments that includes Functional Beverages (Fortified Juices, Fortified Dairy Drinks, Fortified Non-Carbonated Drinks), Functional Food (Probiotic Fortified Food, Omega Fatty Acid Containg Food), and Dietary Supplements (Vitamins and Minerals, Protien Supplements, Herbal Supplements). The report assesses the nutraceuticals market by regions (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) and by countries (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Italy, China, Japan, India).

Scope of the Report

Global Nutraceuticals Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Nutraceuticals Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type – Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements.

Analysis By Sub-Type – Functional Beverages (Fortified Juices, Fortified Dairy Drinks, Fortified Non-Carbonated Drinks), Functional Food (Probiotic Fortified Food, Omega Fatty Acid Containing Food), Dietary Supplements (Vitamins and Minerals, Protien Supplements, Herbal Supplements)

Analysis By Distribution Channel – Online, Offline

Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, APAC (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Nutraceuticals Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Nutraceuticals Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type – Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements.

Analysis By Distribution Channel – Online, Offline

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Italy, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Nutraceuticals Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Nutraceuticals Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type – Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements.

Analysis By Distribution Channel – Online, Offline

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis – Danone, Abbott Nutrition, Amway, Yakut, Nestle S.A., DuPont, DSM, GlaxoSmithKline, Monster Beverages Corporation, BASF

