GLOBAL OFFICE STATIONERY MARKET 2019 KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Stationery is a mass noun referring to commercially manufactured writing materials, including cut paper, envelopes, writing implements, continuous stationery and other supplies. Stationery includes writing instrument, paper products, office stationery and other stationery.

The paper products segment contributed the majority of shares toward the office stationery market during 2017. The high adoption of paper products will drive the growth prospects for the office market until the end of 2022.

The global Office Stationery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Office Stationery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Office Stationery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KOKUYO Co,Ltd

Shachihata

Pentel

PILOT CORPORATION

uni Mitsubishi

Lexi Pens

Shanghai M&G Stationery

Deli

Shenzhen Comix Group

Beifa Group

Wenzhou Aihao Pen

True Color

Guangbo Group

Snowhite stationery

ITC

Navneet

G M Pens International

Cello Corporate (BIC)

Ballarpur Industries

Hindustan Pencils

3M

BIC

HAMELIN

ICO

LYRECO

WHSmith

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Paper products

Desk supplies

Computer and printing supplies

Mailing supplies

Filing supplies

Segment by Application

School

Government and Commercial

Home and Hobby

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Office Stationery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Office Stationery

1.2 Office Stationery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Office Stationery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Paper products

1.2.3 Desk supplies

1.2.4 Computer and printing supplies

1.2.5 Mailing supplies

1.2.6 Filing supplies

1.3 Office Stationery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Office Stationery Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 School

1.3.3 Government and Commercial

1.3.4 Home and Hobby

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Office Stationery Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Office Stationery Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Office Stationery Market Size

1.4.1 Global Office Stationery Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Office Stationery Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Office Stationery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Office Stationery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Office Stationery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Office Stationery Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Office Stationery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Office Stationery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Office Stationery Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Office Stationery Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Office Stationery Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Office Stationery Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Office Stationery Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Office Stationery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Office Stationery Production

3.4.1 North America Office Stationery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Office Stationery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Office Stationery Production

3.5.1 Europe Office Stationery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Office Stationery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Office Stationery Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Office Stationery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Office Stationery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Office Stationery Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Office Stationery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Office Stationery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Office Stationery Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Office Stationery Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Office Stationery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Office Stationery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Office Stationery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Office Stationery Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Office Stationery Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Office Stationery Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Office Stationery Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Office Stationery Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Office Stationery Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Office Stationery Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Office Stationery Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Office Stationery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

