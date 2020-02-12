Global Plastic Bearings Market Outlook 2019-2025: Key Players Like Igus (DE), BNL (UK) Ltd, Saint Gobain (FR), SKF (SE), KMS Bearings (US), NSK (JP), NTN (JP), AST Bearings (US)

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Plastic Bearings Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global Plastic Bearings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on Plastic Bearings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Bearings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Igus (DE)

BNL (UK) Ltd

Saint Gobain (FR)

Misumi (US)

Kashima Bearings Corporation (JP)

NTN (JP)

Kilian Bearings (ALTRA US)

AST Bearings (US)

Thomson Nyliner (US)

POBCO Inc (US)

TriStar Plastics Corp (US)

SKF (SE)

KMS Bearings (US)

NSK (JP)

Oiles (JP)

Dotmar (AUS)

Boston Gear (ALTRA US)

Zhejiang CSB Bearing Technologies (CN)

Haining Canet Bearing (CN)

Haining Lino-bearing (CN)

Yisheng Bearing company (CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

By Friction Way

Plastic Rolling Bearings

Plastic Sliding Bearings

By Materials

Segment by Application

Auto Industries

Bicycle Industries

Medical Industries

Textile Industries

Packing Industries

Elevator Industries

Other



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Plastic Bearings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Bearings

1.2 Plastic Bearings Segment By Friction Way

1.2.1 Global Plastic Bearings Production Growth Rate Comparison By Friction Way (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Plastic Rolling Bearings

1.2.3 Plastic Sliding Bearings



2 Global Plastic Bearings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Bearings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Plastic Bearings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3 Global Plastic Bearings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Plastic Bearings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Plastic Bearings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4 Global Plastic Bearings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Plastic Bearings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Plastic Bearings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Plastic Bearings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Bearings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Plastic Bearings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

