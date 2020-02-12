Global Power Transformer Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

The latest report on “Power Transformer Market (Cooling Type – Oil-cooled Transformer, and Power-cooled Transformer; Power Rating – Small Power (100 MVA to 500 MVA), Medium Power (501 MVA to 800 MVA), and Large Power (801 MVA to 1200 MVA)): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global power transformer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Energy efficiency in all aspects is the central trend. A power transformer is used for raising or lowering the voltage of an AC supply with a corresponding decrease or increase in current. The current growth in urbanization and the rising population have undeniably led to an upsurge in power demand. Electricity has become one of the basic requirements of life. The global transformer industry has inevitably expanded with the increased distribution of electricity. The major trend sweeping the power transformer market is towards growing efficiency levels and reducing CO2 emissions in compliance with strict environmental regulations. Dryformers and Gas-insulated transformers (GITs) are recent trends in power transformers.

Investments in the energy sector due to developments in infrastructure is the major driving factor of the power transformer market. Furthermore, the factors such as modernization of existing power grids, growth in the renewable energy sector, rising transmission and distribution projects are driving the market growth. The power transformers have properties such as high efficiency, less maintenance cost, easy to move, easy to increase or decrease voltage that led to an increase in the demand.

Additionally, stringent energy efficiency compliance, increasing rate of installation of green transformers, and developments in smart transformer technologies are fueling the growth of the market. However, high costs of power transformers hamper market growth. Moreover, deployment of green transformers and increasing investments in T&D infrastructure are expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global power transformer market due to rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization, and growing rural electrification. Large investments by governments in electrical infrastructure projects will project the demand for power transformers in this region. The countries such as India and China from the Asia Pacific region hold the largest market share in the global power transformer market. North America is the second-largest market due to the presence of well-established market players, and rapid technological advancements in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global power transformer market covers segments such as cooling type and power rating. On the basis of cooling type, the sub-markets include oil-cooled transformer and power-cooled transformer. On the basis of power rating, the sub-markets include small power (100 MVA to 500 MVA), medium power (501 MVA to 800 MVA), and large power (801 MVA to 1200 MVA).

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Crompton Greaves Ltd., General Electric Company, ASEA Brown Boveri Group, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Tebian Electric Apparatus, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and other companies.

