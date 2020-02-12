Global Real Time PCR Kits Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Real Time PCR Kits Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Real Time PCR Kits Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Real-Time PCR has become an increasingly popular technique for analysis of gene expression. There are two primary methods of real-time PCR that can be performed. The first involves including the reverse transcriptase step in the same tube as the PCR reaction (one-step).
The second method involves creating cDNA first by means of a separate reverse transcription reaction and then adding the cDNA to the PCR reaction (two-step). There are advantages and disadvantages to both systems that you should considered before choosing the best one for your application, these include the ease of use and cost of reaction to the resulting yield and sequence representation.
The global Real Time PCR Kits market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Real Time PCR Kits volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Real Time PCR Kits market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Thermo Fisher
Biocompare
Bioline
Takara Bio Inc
ID-vet
SSI Diagnostica A/S
Genekam
Toyobo
Agilent Technologies
Bio-Rad
Diagenode
Qiagen
Roche
GC biotech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
One-step Real Time PCR
Two-step Real Time PCR
Segment by Application
Microbiology
Oncology
Gene Therapy
Others
