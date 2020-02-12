Global Smart Grid Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Smart Grid Market (by technology (advanced metering infrastructure, software, and hardware, communication technologies, distribution automation, transmission upgrades, cybersecurity)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of smart grid. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure smart grid cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential smart grid growth factors. According to the report the global smart grid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The smart grid is the term, refers to the electric network contains various electric components including transmission lines, transformers, substation and several other components that help to deliver electricity from the power plant to the consumer. A smart grid is the reliable and efficient digital technology that uses intellectual two-way digital communication and deliver power through integration of renewable energy sources, smart transmission and distribution system. The smart grid enables real-time monitoring, analysis and control of the power system that further helps to improve efficiency, minimize the transmission and distribution loss, and reduce energy consumption and cost.

The conventional electricity system may blackout due to some electricity disturbances that can majorly affect banking, communications, traffic, and security systems. The smart grid system is able to handle the electricity conflicts caused by storms, earthquakes, large solar flares, and terrorist attacks by allowing for automatic rerouting when equipment fails.

For instance, The U.S. smart grid plant contains more than 9,200 electric generating units, having more than 1 million megawatts of generating capacity connected to more than 600,000 miles of transmission lines. The benefits offered by the smart grid over the conventional power supply system is the major factor facilitating the growth of the smart grids market worldwide. In addition, the smart grid technology allows customer-owned power generators to produce power when it is not available from utilities. The distribution generation facility provided by the smart grid technology helps hospitals, traffic light, police departments, and many other systems to operate during emergency situations.

The distribution power generation facility of the smart grid is expected to boost the growth of the smart grid market. The factors such as favorable government policies, growing Government initiatives for Smart Meter Roll-Outs and rising demand for integration of renewable energy are contributing to the growth of the smart grid market. However, high setup costs and lack of expertise are the factors hampering the growth of the smart grid market.

Moreover, growing energy infrastructure and trending smart city projects are projected to create many opportunities for the smart grid market in the upcoming years. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the smart grid market owing to the rapidly growing technological and infrastructure advancements in the energy sectors. The increasing adoption of the smart meter in the Asia Pacific region is likely to boost the growth of the smart grid market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global smart grid market covers segments such as technology. On the basis of technology, the global smart grid market is categorized into advanced metering infrastructure, software and hardware, communication technologies, distribution automation, transmission upgrades, and cybersecurity.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global smart grid market such as Siemens, Schneider Electric, Sensus, Silver Spring Networks, Aclara, Alstom, Landis+Gyr and Itron.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global smart grid market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the smart grid market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024.

We also have highlighted future trends in the smart grid market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the smart grid market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.