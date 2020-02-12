Global Terahertz Nondestructive Testing Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
Terahertz technology is an emerging technology used in different application such as medical, biomedical, security, aerospace and materials characterization among others. The major application for this technology are material thickness and density mapping of ceramics, composite and dielectric materials. This terahertz nondestructive testing is an interesting tool for engineer to quality control of industrial product.
The growth in demand for aircraft and oil & gas equipment testing market is majorly driven by North America region. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the most auspicious market in the coming years, owing to increasing number of automotive and aviation manufacturers. In addition, cumulative emphasis on research and development happenings by government initiative in aerospace and defense is also acting as a key factor in the growth for Europe market. Across the globe most promising and developing countries in Asia Pacific to dominate the second market share within next forecast period. Asia pacific region is expected to be the fasted growing market for this product due to rapid industrialization and increasing demand of fuel efficient oil & gas manufacturing market in future.
This report focuses on the global Terahertz Nondestructive Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Terahertz Nondestructive Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Zetec
General Electric
Olympus
Magnaflux
Nikon
Ashtead Technology
Teraview
Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft
Mistras Group
Eddyfi NDT
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Eddy Current Testing
Ultrasonic
Radiography
Sonic Testing
Magnetic Particle Testing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Aviation
Oil and Gas
Metal Manufacturing
Civil Structure
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
