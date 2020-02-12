Global Transportation Fuel Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Transportation Fuel Market (by types (gasoline, jet fuel, fuel oil, CNG, diesel)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of transportation fuel. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure transportation fuel cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential transportation fuel growth factors. According to the report the global transportation fuel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Transportation fuel is the energy source derived from synthetic fuels, petroleum, and biomass that provides the power for various means of transport. The transportation accounts for the major consumption of energy in terms of fuel. The majority of transportation fuels are derived from petroleum that includes Gasoline/Petrol, Diesel, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), Marine fuel and Jet fuel. Biofuels and the Synthetic fuels are also used as a transportation fuel in that the ethanol and biodiesel are the biofuels and the fuel made from the different feedstock, converting biomass to liquid, coal to liquid, or gas to liquid are used as a transportation fuel.

The factors such as increased disposable income, growing sales of passenger cars, and rapidly growing industrialization drive the growth of the transportation fuel market worldwide. The growing infrastructure development and industrialization lead to the high demand for transportation fuel for commercial vehicles. The rising demand for low emissions transportation fuels such as bioethanol, Biodiesel, natural gas, and electricity is anticipated to boost the growth of transportation fuel.

However, 80% of transportation fuels are made up of petroleum that emits harmful chemicals when it burns. Transportation fuel emission is one of the major factors for air pollution. Environment-related issues of burning transportation fuel are hampering the growth of the transportation fuel market. Moreover, the adoption of bio-based, clean and eco-friendly fuels are used to provide the power to various means of transport that is expected to create several opportunities for the transportation fuel market in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific Region is the Dominating as well as the Fastest Growing Region in the Transportation Fuel Market

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is dominating as well as the fastest-growing region in the transportation fuel market. The increasing population, consumer expenditure in the automotive sectors, the demand for fuel for commercial vehicles are some of the major factors driving the growth of transportation fuel in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Types

The report on the global transportation fuel market covers segments such as types. On the basis of types, the global transportation fuel market is categorized into gasoline, jet fuel, fuel oil, CNG, diesel, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global transportation fuel market such as Chevron Corporation, Essar Oil Ltd., ExxonMobil Corporation, BP p.l.c., PetroChina Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sinopec Limited, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Total S.A. and Phillips 66.

