Global Volt/VAR Management Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024
Our latest research report entitled Volt/VAR Management Market (by component (hardware, software services), application (distribution, transmission, generation), end-use (electric utility, industrial)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Volt/VAR management. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Volt/VAR management cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Volt/VAR management growth factors. According to the report the global Volt/VAR management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
Volt/VAR Management Market: Market Insight
Volt/VAR technologies are mostly used by the power industry to reduce electric lines losses and increase grid efficiency. The distribution grid is inefficient. This inefficiency leads to wasted electricity, unnecessary generation, wasted money, and harmful CO2 in the atmosphere. The main function of the Volt/VAR management is to enhance the voltage control, integration of grid storage and integration of distributed energy resources and renewables. The important benefit of Volt is that they are able to optimize power factor such that the utility has to generate less power to satisfy the demand of its customers. This further reduces environmental impact and CO2 footprint.
Volt/VAR Management Market: Drivers and Restraints
Reduction in transmission and distribution losses are the major factor driving the growth of the Volt/VAR management market. The transmission and distribution losses in the electricity sector occur when the amount of electricity generated is greater than the amount of electricity delivered to end-users. In addition, Lower Operational Costs, reduction in the environmental impact of energy delivery and increased renewable power generation are projected to boost the growth of the Volt/VAR management market.
The integration of renewable generation is done to reduce carbon emissions and emissions of other air pollutants through increased use of renewable energy and other clean distributed generation. However, high initial costs are likely to restrain the growth of the Volt/VAR management system during the forecast period. Furthermore, using intelligent electronic devices and advanced algorithms can now control the voltage levels in real-time to optimize the power flows as well as reduce energy consumption. This, in turn, is anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the Volt/VAR management market over the upcoming years.
North America Dominated the Volt/VAR Management Market
Among the geographies, North America dominated the Volt/VAR management market owing to the Increasing investments in smart grids, and advanced distribution management systems followed by Europe. Moreover, the US and Canada are projected to grow over the rapid pace over the upcoming years.
Volt/VAR Management Market: Market Segmentation
The report on the global Volt/VAR management market covers segments such as components, applications, and end-user. On the basis of component the global Volt/VAR management market is categorized into hardware and software and services. On the basis of application the global Volt/VAR management market is categorized into distribution, transmission, and generation. On the basis of end-user the global Volt/VAR management market is categorized into electric utility and industrial.
Volt/VAR Management Market: Competitive Landscape
The report provides profiles of the companies in the global Volt/VAR management market such as Schneider Electric, GE, ABB, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, DVI, Beckwith Electric Co., Inc., Advanced Control Systems, S&C Electric Company, and Volt/VAR Management.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the volt/var management.
- Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.
- Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.