Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Comprehensive Survey 2025

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Water Treatment Chemical Market. The report analyses the water treatment chemical market by type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Oxidizers & Biocides, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters, Coagulants – Inorganic, Organic) and by end-user (Municipal, Paper & Pulp, Power Generation, Food & Beverages, Refinery).

The report assesses the water treatment chemical market by type and by end-user industry for the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan and India).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Analysis By Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Oxidizers & Biocides, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters, Coagulants – Inorganic, Organic), End-User (Municipal, Paper & Pulp, Power Generation, Food & Beverages, Refinery), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, global market value is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 6.18% during 2018 – 2023.

The Segment of coagulants & flocculants water treatment chemicals witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period as increasing demand of water by municipal sector & power industries. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global water treatment chemicals market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as population is increasing along with growing number of industries. Growing demand of electricity is also fuelling the water treatment chemicals market.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

By Type – Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, pH Adjusters & Others.

By End-User – Municipal Sector, Power Sector, Oil & gas, Paper & pulp and others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Water Treatment Chemicals Market – By value

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India

Water Treatment Chemicals Market – By value

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Company Analysis – BASF, Ecolab, Solenis, Kemira, Buckman Laboratories.

