GLOBAL YOGA TOWELS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025
Most yoga towels are the same size as a typical yoga mat and feature a soft,absorbent material that can be used to serve as a yoga mat substitute, soft covering to go over a mat, or as a workout towel or exercise towel to keep your face and body sweat-free during exercise.
The global Yoga Towels market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Yoga Towels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yoga Towels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- Lululemon
- Manduka PROlite
- Jade Yoga
- Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
- PrAna Revolutionary
- Gaiam
- Easyoga
- HATHAYOGA
- Kharma Khare
- Hosa Group
- Yogabum
- Aerolite
- Aurorae
- Barefoot Yoga
- Keep well
- Khataland
- Microcell Composite
- Yogarugs
- Copeactive
- Yogasana
- Kolckmann
- JiangXi Lveten Plastic Industry
- Liforme
- Starlight
- Bean Products
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Segment by Type
- PVC
- Rubber
- TPE
- Other
Segment by Application
- Household
- Yoga club
- Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Yoga Towels Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Yoga Towels
1.2 Yoga Towels Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Yoga Towels Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 PVC
1.2.3 Rubber
1.2.4 TPE
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Yoga Towels Segment by Application
1.3.1 Yoga Towels Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Yoga club
1.3.4 Others
1.3 Global Yoga Towels Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Yoga Towels Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Yoga Towels Market Size
1.4.1 Global Yoga Towels Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Yoga Towels Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Yoga Towels Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Yoga Towels Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Yoga Towels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Yoga Towels Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Yoga Towels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Yoga Towels Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Yoga Towels Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Yoga Towels Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Yoga Towels Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Yoga Towels Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Yoga Towels Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Yoga Towels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Yoga Towels Production
3.4.1 North America Yoga Towels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Yoga Towels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Yoga Towels Production
3.5.1 Europe Yoga Towels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Yoga Towels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Yoga Towels Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Yoga Towels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Yoga Towels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Yoga Towels Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Yoga Towels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Yoga Towels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Yoga Towels Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Yoga Towels Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Yoga Towels Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Yoga Towels Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Yoga Towels Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Yoga Towels Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Yoga Towels Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Yoga Towels Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Yoga Towels Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Yoga Towels Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Yoga Towels Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Yoga Towels Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Yoga Towels Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Yoga Towels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3726259-global-yoga-towels-market-research-report-2019
