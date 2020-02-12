Growth of CCD and CMOS Sensors Market increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% from 2017 through 2022

Report Highlights

The global market for CCD and CMOS sensors reached $12.1 billion in 2016. The market should reach $13.9 billion in 2017 and $30.3 billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% from 2017 through 2022.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for charge couple device (CCD) and complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) sensors.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Analyses of the market through market sizes, value chain, revenue forecasts, and market and product trends.

A look in to the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Detailed analyses of the market by types of CCD and CMOS Sensors, by specification, by application, by end use industry and by region.

Discussion of the current and future trends in the industry.

Profiles of the leading players and their key developments and strategies.

Report Scope

The CCD sensor and CMOS sensor market is segmented into following categories:

Type – CMOS sensor and CCD sensor.

Applications – Photography and imaging. Photography is further segmented into normal photography and video surveillance, and the imaging segment is further divided into thermal imaging and machine imaging.

Specification – Processing type, array type and spectrum.

Geography – North America is segmented into U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., Russia and CIS; Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others; while, RoW covers the Middle East, Africa and South America.

Industry and competitive analysis.

Patent analysis.

Company profiles.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction – 1

Study Goals and Objectives- 1

Reasons for Doing This Study – 1

Scope of Report – 2

Information Sources – 2

Methodology – 2

Geographic Breakdown – 3

Analysts Credentials – 9

Related BCC Research Reports- 9

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights – 11

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background – 14

Market Definition – 14

Roadmap of CCD and CMOS Sensors – 14

Current Trends and Future Outlook- 15

Market Dynamics – 15

Drivers – 16

Restraints – 16

Opportunities – 16

Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Type – 19

CCD sensors – 19

CMOS Sensors – 26

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Specification – 32

Processing Type – 33

Array Type – 35

Spectrum Type – 37

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Application – 41

Photography – 42

Imaging – 46

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by End-use Industry – 52

Aerospace – 54

Consumer Electronics – 58

Entertainment – 62

Healthcare – 66

Surveillance and Security – 69

Continue…

