HEALTHCARE BPO MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
In 2018, the global Healthcare BPO market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Quintiles
- HCL
- Cognizant
- Covance
- Accenture
- Inventiv
- Catalent
- Parexel
- Lonza
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Charles Rivers
- Sutherland
- PremierBPO
- Firstsource
- PPD
- GeBBS Healthcare
Indian Healthcare BPO
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Healthcare Payer BPO
- Healthcare Provider BPO
- Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO
Market segment by Application, split into
- Claim Management
- Merber Management
- Provider Management
- Care Management
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3714917-global-healthcare-bpo-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Healthcare BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Healthcare BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare BPO are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare BPO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Healthcare Payer BPO
1.4.3 Healthcare Provider BPO
1.4.4 Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare BPO Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Claim Management
1.5.3 Merber Management
1.5.4 Provider Management
1.5.5 Care Management
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare BPO Market Size
2.2 Healthcare BPO Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare BPO Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare BPO Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Healthcare BPO Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare BPO Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare BPO Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Healthcare BPO Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Healthcare BPO Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Healthcare BPO Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare BPO Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Healthcare BPO Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Healthcare BPO Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Quintiles
12.1.1 Quintiles Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare BPO Introduction
12.1.4 Quintiles Revenue in Healthcare BPO Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Quintiles Recent Development
12.2 HCL
12.2.1 HCL Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare BPO Introduction
12.2.4 HCL Revenue in Healthcare BPO Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 HCL Recent Development
12.3 Cognizant
12.3.1 Cognizant Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare BPO Introduction
12.3.4 Cognizant Revenue in Healthcare BPO Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cognizant Recent Development
12.4 Covance
12.4.1 Covance Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare BPO Introduction
12.4.4 Covance Revenue in Healthcare BPO Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Covance Recent Development
12.5 Accenture
12.5.1 Accenture Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare BPO Introduction
12.5.4 Accenture Revenue in Healthcare BPO Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.6 Inventiv
12.6.1 Inventiv Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare BPO Introduction
12.6.4 Inventiv Revenue in Healthcare BPO Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Inventiv Recent Development
12.7 Catalent
12.7.1 Catalent Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare BPO Introduction
12.7.4 Catalent Revenue in Healthcare BPO Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Catalent Recent Development
12.8 Parexel
12.8.1 Parexel Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Healthcare BPO Introduction
12.8.4 Parexel Revenue in Healthcare BPO Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Parexel Recent Development
12.9 Lonza
12.9.1 Lonza Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Healthcare BPO Introduction
12.9.4 Lonza Revenue in Healthcare BPO Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Lonza Recent Development
12.10 Boehringer Ingelheim
12.10.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Healthcare BPO Introduction
12.10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Revenue in Healthcare BPO Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development
12.11 Charles Rivers
12.12 Sutherland
12.13 PremierBPO
12.14 Firstsource
12.15 PPD
12.16 GeBBS Healthcare
12.17 Indian Healthcare BPO
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3714917-global-healthcare-bpo-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com