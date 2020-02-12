Home Security Sensors Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2026

Home or residential security is among the major concerns in the present scenario. Because we can’t keep vigilant watch over our assets / properties at all times, security sensors do it for us, providing 24/7 protection against anything that threatens your most important assets. The key reasons behind this is the alarming crime rates on the global basis. With regards to this, security sensors are expected to find potential opportunities in this market. The entry level of security sensors in the residential sector have been witnessing a rapid growth since the last few years.

Home Security Sensor Market: Drivers and Restraint

There are several factors that can be attributed to this growth such as increase in-home burglary rates, attractive insurance policies to residents for the installation of security sensors, and growing number of smartphone and tablet users.

While each of these types of sensors plays a vital role in securing our home, each fills a specific need that the others do not. In the interest of gleaning the most thorough protection of your home, it makes sense to consider incorporating a combination of the different categories of sensors, which will layer your home’s safeguards and increase your overall security exponentially.

Home Security Sensor market: Segmentation

There are a variety of security sensors in the market, but they fall into four main categories based on area of application:

door and window sensors

glass break sensors

motion sensors

boundary protection sensors

Security sensors by Product type are classified as:

Magnetic sensors

Vibration sensors

Motion sensors Passive infrared (PIR) MicroWave (MW) Dual technology Area reflective Ultrasonic

Photoelectric beam sensors

Home Security Sensors: Region-wise Outlook

Asia-Pacific especially China & India, Brazil in Latin America as well as Russia are anticipated to have a significant growth in global home security sensors during the forecast period due to increase in disposable income and urbanization. Europe, followed by America has the largest share of global security sensors market due to the existence of majority of suppliers.

Home Security Sensors: Key Players

Some of the few key players in global home security sensors market are: Omron Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Rockwell automation, Inc., Honeywell, ABB, K.A. Schmersal Gmbh & Co. KG, Baumer, ifm efector, inc., Shanghai Pubang Sensor Co., Ltd. and Hytronik Industrial Ltd.