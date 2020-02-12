Hydro Turbine Market Facts, Developments, Growth, Solutions & Applications

The global Hydro Turbine market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydro Turbine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydro Turbine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gilkes

Cornell Pump Company

Wiegert Bhr Start

Alstom

WWS Wasserkraft GmbH & Co KG

Toshiba

Irem

TUBA

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Canadian Hydro Components (CHC)

The James Leffel & Co

Harbin Electric Corporation

Harbin Electric Machinery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reaction Turbines:

Impulse Turbine

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Water Pump

Executive Summary

1 Hydro Turbine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydro Turbine

1.2 Hydro Turbine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydro Turbine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

2 Global Hydro Turbine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hydro Turbine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hydro Turbine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hydro Turbine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)