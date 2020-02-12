Impact of Key Factors on the Growth of Global Woodfree paper Market During 2017 – 2027

Woodfree paper market: Introduction

The woodfree paper, also known as C2S/C1S, is produced predominantly by chemical pulp with minor amounts of mechanical pulp in it. It may also contain recycled fibres. The most of the lignin is removed and alienated from cellulose fibres of the chemical pulp during processing. This ensures that the paper is made up of higher quality than LWC papers which are used for magazine covers. The woodfree paper is an inexpensive choice for the printers of high-end catalogues, magazines, and advertisement material. It is very suitable for archival printing and offers maximum contrast quality with the easy application of pigment-based inks. The woodfree paper is primarily categorized into two types i.e. Coated Woodfree Paper and Uncoated Woodfree Paper.

The coated woodfree paper provides very high-quality printing solutions for commercial use. It is a multi-coated paper with multiple coating layers applied to each side of the paper to improve its printability and surface finish features. The topcoat, with high Kaolin levels, applied to coated woodfree papers is used to produce the desired surface finish such as matt, gloss, and silk. However, the uncoated woodfree paper is not glossy and used mainly for writing purpose. It is also used to produce office paper products such as envelopes, technical papers, stationary, and encompasses forms. The uncoated woodfree papers are mainly consumed for sheet-fed offset printing and copier or printer papers.

Woodfree paper: Market Dynamics

In recent years, there has been an extraordinary rise in consumption levels of woodfree papers due to its added advantages over wood-fibre papers. The growth in demand for recyclable paper materials and need for environment friendly printing solution is driving the demand for the woodfree paper market. Also, the rising need for effective printing solution for high-end magazines and catalogues are boosting the demand for woodfree paper products. The major constraints in the woodfree paper market are the increasing competition in paper and paperboard industry and dynamic prices of raw materials. New grade development and cost reduction techniques to beat the high competition, are the latest trend noticed among the manufacturers involved in woodfree paper market. Producers are focused on the innovations in their woodfree paper products to boost the stagnant demand of the woodfree paper industry.

Woodfree paper market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global woodfree paper market is segmented across following regions- Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The woodfree paper market is increasing at a good annual growth rate in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific region due to higher consumption levels of recycled paper materials. The Asia Pacific followed by Europe region possess highest production rates for woodfree papers. The growth in Asia Pacific region can be attributed to China due to high production capacity and cheaper raw materials. The regions such as Latin America and Japan also offer untapped growth potential in the woodfree paper market.

Woodfree paper market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global Woodfree paper market are Imerys Kaolin Inc., Kobax Paper and Board, TELE-PAPER (M) SDN. BHD . , JK Paper Limited, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, The Navigator Company, S.A . , Rainbow Papers Limited, Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited, Moorim Paper Co., Ltd, Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & Co KG.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

