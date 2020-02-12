Increase in Number of Destination Weddings Factor Driving Beach Hotels Market in Upcoming years

Beach hotels are the hotels situated on beaches or the seaside. These hotels are luxurious and provide a comfortable experience to the guests. Beach hotels are a popular holiday destination for both single and married people, offering different activities such as surfing, scuba diving, cruise trips, sunbathing, windsurfing, kite surfing, etc. Beach hotels offer various amenities such as spa and gym which make them preferred holiday destinations. Beach hotels are known to offer exotic experiences to their guests with various facilities such as swimming pool, private beach, rooftop bar, gym & spa, business center, etc.

Demand for staying in beach hotels increases during Christmas and New Year celebrations along with the increasing demand for cruise ship. People prefer to visit beaches during the holidays to enjoy a peaceful time and spend quality time with family and friends. Increase in number of destination weddings is also a factor driving the global beach hotels market. Approximately 80% of tourists stay in these hotels for leisure. Rise in standard of living due to increase in disposable income and heavy discounts on online booking of beach hotels have resulted in their high demand.

Various private brand and mid-range hotels are being built and developed near the beaches to attract tourists. Various mergers and acquisitions in the hotel industry have boosted the global beach hotels market. Preference of travelers to holiday by the sea at a peaceful pace has increased the demand for beach hotels. Sustainable tourism is also a factor which is driving the growth of the market. This includes organic gardens, plastic-free sand, etc. resulting in clean and safe beaches.

Many hotel chains are driving marketing innovations through loyalty programs, tourism packages, and multilingual staff to attract customers, which especially helps tourists who visit foreign countries. Hotels have introduced technology such as keyless rooms, tech savvy rooms, and virtual reality to attract customers. These factors are driving the demand for beach hotels globally.

There are some restraints and disadvantages which can affect the demand for beach hotels. Staying in some of the beach hotels is a highly costly proposition and may not be affordable for most people. Again, change in government in a country may lead to change in travel and visa policies for foreign travelers. This may decrease the number of tourists visiting the country. Soil and water pollution on the beach have also increased due to negligence of people related to the environment. Floods, accidental oil spills, illegal dumping, and various other factors are also polluting the beaches. Natural calamities such as volcanic eruptions, tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquake may cause disasters near beach areas. Infectious and communicable diseases such as Zika and Ebola virus that can pose a risk to tourists and threaten public health may restrain the demand for beach hotels.

The global beach hotels market can be segmented based on type, occupants, end-use, and region. On the basis of type, the global beach hotels market can be classified into budget, standard, and premium. Based on occupants, the market can be classified into solo and group. In terms of end-use, the global beach hotels market can be classified into leisure and work. Based on region, the beach hotels market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players in the global beach hotels market are The Indian Hotels Company, Accor SA, Marriott International, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Limited, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, ITC Limited, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., and Wyndham Destinations.

