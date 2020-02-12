Increasing demand for distilled and hydrogenated products a growing trend responsible for the growth of the dimer acid market in Asia Pacific

The global dimer acid market is estimated to be valued at about US$ 516 Mn by 2017 end and is expected to reach a value of US$ 711 Mn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value over the forecast period. Global consumption of dimer acid was pegged at 256,000 MT in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period to reach 351,509 MT by the end of 2025. Anticipated steady growth in demand from key end-use industries such as adhesives and coatings & inks among others is expected to drive the growth of the dimer acid market during the forecast period.

Steady growth in demand for hot-melt adhesives and coatings in the Asia Pacific region

The hot-melt adhesives market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period and represents high potential opportunities for players in the industry. The APAC region accounted for nearly one fourth of the global hot-melt adhesives consumption in 2017 and is expected to account for a share of around 31% by 2025. This market is projected to register a robust CAGR, owing to increasing infrastructure development activities and growth in electronics, transportation, energy, automotive and other industries in countries such as India and China. China is the largest consumer of hot-melt adhesive products owing to a high demand from the manufacturing industry.

Increasing construction spending, growth in oil & gas production and increasing demand for green products in North America is positively impacting the demand for dimer acid

Construction spending in North America is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. This in turn is expected to result in an increase in demand for coatings and adhesives among others. As a result, dimer acids are expected to witness steady growth in demand during the forecast period. In the recent past, oil and gas production in North America especially in the U.S. has witnessed a substantial increase. The demand for oilfield chemicals is expected to gather momentum towards the latter half of the forecast period.

Alternative uses of key feedstock and lack of regulations hampering market growth in the Asia Pacific region

Feedstock – namely tall oil and other vegetable oils – used for the production of dimer acids, also find application in the production of biofuels. Growing demand for these for biofuels production is likely to exert some pressure on the supply of raw materials for dimer acid production. Also, conventional solvent-based adhesives are widely used in the region owing to lack of regulations governing their use. Although several industry participants are opting for hot-melt adhesives, consumption of conventional products still remains strong. These factors are likely to restrain market growth to an extent.

Global Dimer Acid Market Absolute Dollar Opportunity Analysis by Region

Asia Pacific dominates the global market in terms of consumption of dimer acid, followed by Europe and North America

Asia Pacific is projected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 83.2 Mn between 2017 and 2025, accounting for nearly 42% share in the overall global absolute dollar opportunity anticipated to be created between 2017 and 2025.

North America and Europe are estimated to represent total incremental opportunity of US$ 46.6 Mn and US$ 47.7 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

Increasing demand for distilled and hydrogenated products a growing trend responsible for the growth of the dimer acid market in Asia Pacific

The dimer acid market in Asia Pacific is characterized by high demand for relatively low-priced offerings namely standard dimer acids. However, over the recent past, demand for high quality end products has prompted several industry participants to turn towards distilled and hydrogenated product offerings. Such product offerings are relatively expensive. However, they impart several desired properties such as resistance to oxidation and heat.