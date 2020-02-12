Industry Verticals: Global HVDC Transmission Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2025

The HVDC Transmission market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for HVDC Transmission.

This report presents the worldwide HVDC Transmission market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Toshiba (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Nexans (France)

NKT A/S (Denmark)

Hitachi (Japan)

Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

NR Electric (China)

Prysmian Group (Italy)

American Superconductor (US)

LS Industrial (Korea)

C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China)

HVDC Transmission Breakdown Data by Type

By Technology

Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)

Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based)

By Component

Converter Stations

Transmission Cables

Other

By Power Rating

Below 500 MW

501-1000 MW

1001-1500 MW

1501-2000 MW

Above 2001 MW

HVDC Transmission Breakdown Data by Application

Underground Power Transmission

Grid Interconnection

Offshore Power Transmission

Other

HVDC Transmission Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

HVDC Transmission Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global HVDC Transmission status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key HVDC Transmission manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HVDC Transmission :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (MW). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of HVDC Transmission market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.