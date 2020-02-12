Innovative Change : Molecular Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Highlights

The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at nearly $10.6 billion in 2016. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2017 through 2022 to reach $12.2 billion by 2017 and $23.8 billion by 2022.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1377224

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for molecular diagnostics

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Discussion of related issues, such as government regulations, reimbursement through insurance, patient confidentiality, and other legal ramifications

Identification of scientific challenges and advances, including the latest trends in the market

A relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the field

Report Scope

This study examines the global market for assays used to detect specific nucleic acid sequences in medical and life sciences applications. While the goal of all DNA-based diagnostic assays is similar, several different technologies can be employed. BCC Research analyzes each technology in detail, determines major players and current market status and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Scientific challenges and advances including the latest trends are emphasized. We examine government regulations, major collaborations, recent patents and factors affecting the industry globally. In addition, we examine new directions for DNA diagnostic technologies and emerging applications in clinical diagnostics.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Forecasts

Chapter 3: Overview

Introduction to Genomic Diagnostics

Expression Profiling and Disease

Expression Profiling and Infectious Disease

DNA Sequencing for Genotyping and Diagnosis

Clinical Pharmacology

Mutation Detection and Genotyping for Specific Genes

Identification of New Disease Genes

Chapter 4: Regulations and Finance

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/molecular-diagnostics-technologies-and-global-markets-report.html/toc

Overview

Insurance

Food and Drug Administration Guidelines

Internal Standards for DNA Diagnostics

Minimum Information about a Microarray

Experiment – Miame 2.0

Microarray Quality Control (MAQC) Project

Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)

Personalized Medicines and Companion Diagnostics

FDA Guidelines for In Vitro Companion Diagnostics

Definition and Use of an IVD Companion Diagnostic Device

Review and Approval of IVD Companion Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutic Products

Novel Therapeutic Products

Continue…

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/