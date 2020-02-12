Insights on Electrical Switches Market at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%, from 2017 to 2022

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for electrical switches and technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

A breakdown of the market by region, by type, and by applications.

Definition of electrical switches and description of types of switches.

Insight into the raw materials suppliers and price analysis of electrical switches.

Report Scope:

The scope of this market study includes the leading electromechanical switch technologies that are currently in use globally. These technologies are used for several applications, such as consumer appliances, industrial automation and in the transportation, military, energy and power sectors among others, as well as in new emerging sectors driven by technological innovation.

The market analysis provided in this report is based on a variety of data sources. These include the most recent government, industry, company and academic data regarding the projected level of demand for electromechanical switch technologies. Therefore, this report provides a comprehensive review of available data to provide a realistic, robust and accurate assessment of this rapidly evolving market.

This report analyzes each of the leading electromechanical switch technologies, determines their current market status, examines their potential demand and impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Estimated market values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are the current and likely regulatory environments in support of this industry.

The research analyzes the industry on a global basis in terms of its manufacturing and the deployment of its technologies and products. It examines government roles in support of electromechanical switches technologies globally, including regulatory support, government requirements and promotional incentives for various electromechanical switch technologies as relevant and available. The report provides a review of the most relevant electromechanical switch technologies, discusses recent trends and sales and provides industry overviews and market assessments for leading electromechanical switch technology.

Report Highlights:

The global electromechanical switch market should reach $15.6 billion by 2022 from $10.4 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%, from 2017 to 2022.

The other electrical switch market is expected to grow from $4.5 billion in 2017 to $6.7 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.0% for the period 2017-2022.

The industrial automation/process control segment of the global electromechanical switch market is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2017 to $1.8 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 9.8% for the period 2017-2022.

Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

