Intra Operative Imaging Market to Reach US$ 1.15 Billion by 2024

Market for Systems presents better investment opportunities for investors during the projected period

By component, the Systems segment is anticipated to hold the largest market revenue share in the global intraoperative imaging market over the forecast period. In terms of market value, the segment is anticipated to reach more than US$ 440 Mn by the end of 2017. The Systems segment is estimated to account for more than 70% revenue share of the global intraoperative imaging market by 2016 end and is expected to gain 30 BPS in its market share by 2024 over 2016. Systems segment is expected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 800 Mn by 2024. The segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of over US$ 30 Mn in 2017 over 2016. By the end of 2024, the segment is projected to cross US$ 830 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the Systems segment in the global intraoperative imaging market is expected to grow 2.1X by 2024 end as compared to that in 2016. The segment is also predicted to be the most attractive, recording an attractiveness index of 1.5 over the forecast period. By component, the Services segment is expected to be the least lucrative segment in the global intraoperative imaging market, recording a market attractiveness index of 0.5 during the forecast period.

Rising use of techniques such as CT, MRI and Ultrasound will fuel the growth of the Systems segment during the projected period

The introduction of new technology by manufacturers is expected to boost demand in the Systems segment of the global intraoperative imaging market. Market suppliers are concentrating on the development of systems with upgraded coverage, mobility, ease of use and size of the system. For instance, in the last few years, companies are aiming at developing easy to use platforms that will help physicians in performing complex surgeries. Moreover, suppliers are promoting their products through free trial and demo offers, which in turn is expected to bolster demand. There are also increasing strategic collaborations and partnerships between manufacturers to help providers address maximum clinical indications by providing advanced technology. For Instance, in 2013 Imris Inc. and Siemens AG collaborated for the development and marketing of new intraoperative imaging CT scanners with the capability to produce high-resolution images and minimize radiation exposure. Similarly, Siemens and BrainLab entered into a partnership to develop an intraoperative CT package based on a rail-mounted scanner that slides into position for use during surgical procedures. Such collaborations are creating a positive impact on the Systems segment of the global intraoperative imaging market.

Also, increasing use of intraoperative devices like MRI and CT systems and intraoperative ultrasound among surgeons and medical practitioners is creating robust development in the Systems segment. Use of CT and MRI is necessary for the removal of cancerous tumors as these devices can accurately visualize and identify tumors during surgery. This growing device adoption is boosting the growth of the Systems segment in the global intraoperative imaging market.

The Systems segment is predicted to dominate the North America intraoperative imaging market during the forecast period

North America is anticipated to remain the most attractive regional market for intraoperative imaging throughout the forecast period. The Systems segment dominated the North America intraoperative imaging market in terms of revenue in 2015 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The Systems segment is expected to be the most attractive segment by component in the North America intraoperative imaging market, with a market attractiveness index of 1.5 during the forecast period.