Jujube Extracts Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2017-2027

Jujube is rich in fat, protein, carbohydrates, calcium, vitamin C and it contains anti-cancer ingredients that allow cancer cells to reverse and become normal. Jujube has 20 times more vitamin C compared to citrus fruits. Jujube extracts help in maintaining body hormones, muscles, skin, bones, enzymes, hair, and neurotransmitters. Moreover, it also helps in relieving stress and anxiety along with protecting from gallstone if consume daily and enhances the rehabilitation speed three times more than the simple intake of vitamin supplements. When jujube extracts mix with herbs such as peppermint, ginger, and licorice it reduces achy throat muscles, strengthens the functioning of immune system and overcomes the symptoms of viral infections. Jujube extracts are used as nutritional ingredients in dietary supplements, conventional foods, and functional foods. The components used in the jujube extraction are water, ethanol, and organic astragalus root. Jujube extracts have the capacity to reverse liver disease, control blood pressure, treat anemia and prevent the development of tumor cells which can lead to leukemia. Jujube extracts also used in skin products and helps in reducing wrinkles, treat sunburn, and reliever dry skin.

Jujube Extracts Market:Drivers and Restraints

Jujube Extracts market are witnessing maximum growth owing to demand for flavor food products, rising focus towards multi-functional ingredients in processed foods, advanced technology, expanding production capacity and expansion of food & beverages industry. Moreover, jujube extracts enhance the product’s stability and food texturemarket. However, substitute to jujube extracts ingredients in foods, change in climate pattern, and stringent government regulation may hamper the growth of jujube extracts market in near future.

Jujube Extracts Market:Segmentation

The jujube extracts market has been classified on the basis of product type and application.

Based on product type, the juojube extracts market is segmented into the following:

Seed

Powder

Liquid

Based on application, the jujube extracts market is segmented into the following:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Jujube Extracts Market:Overview

In the U.S, Jujube trees are the rarest tree among all fruits trees. On the other hand, in China, jujube fruits are the most commonly known fruit. Based on applications, food and beverages are the fastest growing segment in jujube extracts market over the forecast period owing to high demand for functional foods and flavor food products. In China, jujube fruit is marketed as dried dates and can be available in any food store. Jujube fruits are strongly recommended for the treatment for rheumatic symptoms.

Jujube Extracts Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, jujube extracts market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the jujube extracts marketfollowed by Europe, Japan and North America owing to high preference for processed foods and juices, frequently launch of innovative food products, high awareness about jujube fruit benefits among people, and presence of key players in these regions. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of high presence of jujube fruit plants in developing regions such as China, rising consumption of functional foods, increasing demand for dietary supplements, rapidly growing consumer awareness along with growing consumer spending power and preference for on natural food products.

Jujube Extracts Market:Key Players

Key players of jujube extracts market are Chem-Bridge Co, Ltd., Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co.,Ltd, Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Products Co., Ltd., Damin Foodstuff (Zhangzhou)Co.,Ltd., Alps Pharmaceutical lnd. co., Ltd., DaeHeung Agricultural Co., Ltd., XBrain ltd., Risun Bio-Tech Inc., Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd., Alps Pharmaceutical lnd. Co., Ltd. and Edwards And Co.