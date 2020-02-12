Key Benefits of Global Probiotics Market with Study of Industry Advancements, Market Scenario

The global revenue generated from Probiotics market is estimated to be valued at roughly US$ 6,762.2 Mn by the end of 2018 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. Global Probiotics market are expected to be valued at approximately US$ 12,753.4 Mn by the end of 2026.

As an impact of busy, modern lifestyle, the consumption of healthy food among humans has been limited, and at times, individuals disturb the delicate balance of the body’s intestinal flora, which can cause occasional gastrointestinal discomfort, and infection in other body parts. Therefore, a healthy balance of intestinal flora and infection control can be supported through the consumption of food or food supplement products that contain friendly live bacteria cultures, commonly referred to as ‘probiotics’. Probiotics are live micro-organisms, when administered in adequate amount confer a health benefit on the host”, is the standard definition provided by the Food and Agriculture Association (FAO) of the United Nations. These friendly and live bacteria, when administered to and/or consumed by humans in the non-food form, are referred to as ‘probiotic supplements’, which are generally available either in the form of tablets, capsules, powder, liquid, chewables, and others.

